Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (LON:INSP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Inspirit Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 44,369,725 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of £2.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.05.

About Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP)

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc develops and commercializes a micro combined heat and power (mCHP) boilers for the commercial and residential markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The mCHP boiler is powered by natural gas and designed to produce hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

