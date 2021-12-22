Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IPCIF opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.48.

Get Intellipharmaceutics International alerts:

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.