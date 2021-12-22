Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.72

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.72 and traded as low as C$18.71. Inter Pipeline shares last traded at C$19.12, with a volume of 488,974 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IPL shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.73.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.02. The firm has a market cap of C$8.21 billion and a PE ratio of 17.07.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

