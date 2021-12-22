Intercept Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 4,609 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 219% compared to the average daily volume of 1,443 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $494.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.44. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $10,376,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $3,575,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $2,964,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

