International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Short Interest Update

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,100 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the November 15th total of 180,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 612.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 199,256 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 422,345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,225,474 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 184,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,955,006 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after buying an additional 1,129,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut International Tower Hill Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Tower Hill Mines in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of THM opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $143.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.63.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that International Tower Hill Mines will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

