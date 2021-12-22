InTrack Investment Management Inc Grows Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total value of $2,221,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $157.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $161.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

