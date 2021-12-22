InTrack Investment Management Inc Purchases 19 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 735 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 28,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.4% in the third quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 10,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,663,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total value of $8,598,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 217,080 shares of company stock valued at $486,656,160. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,884.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,908.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,779.45. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.