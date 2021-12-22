Inverness Counsel LLC NY Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $104,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 32.2% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 19.4% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD stock opened at $390.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.