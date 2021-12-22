Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 10,614 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 10,614 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 1.5% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in American Express were worth $40,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in American Express by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.78.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $160.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.91 and its 200 day moving average is $168.54. American Express has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $189.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

