Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 80,365 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 80,365 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 942,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,681,000 after buying an additional 22,253 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $115.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

