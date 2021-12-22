Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Invesco were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 7.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 429,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after buying an additional 30,773 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Invesco by 20.7% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 151,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,452,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $546,682,000 after purchasing an additional 675,464 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 5.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,662,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,449,000 after purchasing an additional 87,244 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Invesco in the second quarter valued at $6,451,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVZ opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

