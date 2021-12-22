Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 3.8% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after buying an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,530,000 after buying an additional 1,499,006 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,940,000 after buying an additional 1,336,460 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 110.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,200,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,450,000 after purchasing an additional 629,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,349,000 after purchasing an additional 623,775 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $389.21 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

