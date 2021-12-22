Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,405 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $12,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 84,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 21,416 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,177,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 243,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,958,000 after purchasing an additional 120,783 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 215,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $77.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.36. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

