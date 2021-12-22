Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.55 and last traded at $24.55. 114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 100,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QVMS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,013,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter.

