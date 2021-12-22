Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:PSCI opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.91. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $77.87 and a 52-week high of $104.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 88.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

