Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,837 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,191% compared to the typical daily volume of 452 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,532,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,345,000 after buying an additional 565,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,674,000 after purchasing an additional 174,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,322,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,720,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,159,000 after purchasing an additional 57,968 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.78 and a 52 week high of $55.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.15.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.