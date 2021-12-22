Investors Purchase High Volume of iShares Core High Dividend ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:HDV)

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,127 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,271% compared to the typical daily volume of 228 call options.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $98.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.05 and its 200 day moving average is $97.23. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $100.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

See Also: Capital Gains

