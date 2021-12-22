Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Price Down 9%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) was down 9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.55 and last traded at $16.67. Approximately 217,917 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,629,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVTA shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

Get Invitae alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.55.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $103,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 729.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.