Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRDM opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -468.33 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.01. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. BWS Financial raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

