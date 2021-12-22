Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 28.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Iron Mountain by 6.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 21.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,233 shares of company stock worth $1,274,824. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

