Ironwood Financial llc Acquires 435 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,718 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.8% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.8% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $541.62. 6,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $566.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $516.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

