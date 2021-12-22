Ironwood Financial llc Acquires 809 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Truist Securities raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.83.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.92. 9,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412,367. The stock has a market cap of $252.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $161.78 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

