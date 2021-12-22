Ironwood Financial llc Decreases Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Ironwood Financial llc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. iShares US Financials ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ironwood Financial llc owned approximately 0.13% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC boosted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

iShares US Financials ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,776. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.51 and its 200 day moving average is $84.49. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $64.60 and a 1-year high of $90.50.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.