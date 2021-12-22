Ironwood Financial llc Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,770 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $264.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,895. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $266.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.60 and its 200-day moving average is $242.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

