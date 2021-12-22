Ironwood Financial llc Has $11.36 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 3.3% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $11,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,942,000 after acquiring an additional 97,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,475,000 after acquiring an additional 129,655 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,593,000 after acquiring an additional 108,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,667,000 after acquiring an additional 201,748 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $274.17. 12,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,693. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.18. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $224.35 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

