Ironwood Financial llc Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,423 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,283 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,059,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $781,893,000 after acquiring an additional 397,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $200.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,290,010. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.14 and its 200-day moving average is $221.44. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $185.26 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

