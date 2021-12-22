iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $149.35. 292,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,643,267. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $158.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.