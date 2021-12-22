iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 75,392 shares.The stock last traded at $87.22 and had previously closed at $87.82.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,110,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,937,000 after purchasing an additional 95,528 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 407.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 67,943 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,025,000 after acquiring an additional 166,119 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

