iShares MSCI Chile ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BATS:ECH)

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 12,146 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 320% compared to the average daily volume of 2,892 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

BATS:ECH opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.72. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.