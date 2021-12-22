iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Holdings Lifted by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $77.87 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $74.88 and a 1-year high of $96.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.55.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

