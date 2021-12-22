iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $61,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $298.79 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

