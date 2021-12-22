iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by 4Thought Financial Group Inc.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 79.4% during the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 70,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 580.6% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,117 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $270,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $128.11 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.99.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.