iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2,695.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 106.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.47. The company had a trading volume of 26,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,296. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.84.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

