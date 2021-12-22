Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $85.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.23. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 106.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27,121 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 700.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 399,385 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 27.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 161.3% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

