ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) is Paradice Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,460,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,065 shares during the period. ITT comprises about 5.7% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 1.70% of ITT worth $125,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,607,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,779,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in ITT by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 168,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,600,000 after buying an additional 83,376 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 43,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 16,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in ITT by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,973,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $98.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.46 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.03.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITT. Cowen lifted their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

