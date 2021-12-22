Jag Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its position in General Mills by 7.3% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its position in General Mills by 8.1% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 66.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $65.06 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $69.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

