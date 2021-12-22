Jaguar Health Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 9,504 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,059% compared to the average daily volume of 820 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAGX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Jaguar Health by 6,865.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,583,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jaguar Health by 188.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,075 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Jaguar Health by 193.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,790,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jaguar Health by 25.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,334,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 472,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jaguar Health during the second quarter worth about $1,883,000. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on JAGX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ JAGX opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 973.74% and a negative return on equity of 183.74%. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

