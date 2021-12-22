Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,020,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,158,000 after buying an additional 67,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,695,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,066,322,000 after buying an additional 32,868 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,464,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $744,176,000 after buying an additional 356,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,650,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,063,000 after buying an additional 265,537 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Entergy from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

Shares of ETR opened at $109.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.63 and a 200-day moving average of $105.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

