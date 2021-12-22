Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 16,011 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,011 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 30.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 105,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

