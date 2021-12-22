Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,478 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI opened at $56.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day moving average of $65.70. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31.

