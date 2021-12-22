Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.29). The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jasper Therapeutics.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($1.75).

Several brokerages have issued reports on JSPR. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jasper Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

JSPR traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,910. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abingworth LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $58,030,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,215,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jasper Therapeutics (JSPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.