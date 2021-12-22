Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for HEICO in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 14.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.89.

HEI opened at $141.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.93. HEICO has a 52 week low of $115.57 and a 52 week high of $151.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth about $537,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,841,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HEICO by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 1,092.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after buying an additional 78,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in HEICO by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

