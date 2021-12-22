Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mitsubishi Estate in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Montgomery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.05.

Separately, Citigroup raised Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Mitsubishi Estate stock opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

