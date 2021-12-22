Jenoptik (JEN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Jenoptik (ETR: JEN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/8/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €30.00 ($33.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/2/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €41.00 ($46.07) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

12/1/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €39.00 ($43.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

12/1/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €32.50 ($36.52) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

12/1/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €37.00 ($41.57) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/26/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €38.00 ($42.70) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

11/26/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €30.00 ($33.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/25/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €37.00 ($41.57) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/25/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €32.50 ($36.52) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/24/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €40.00 ($44.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/12/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €30.00 ($33.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/11/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €32.50 ($36.52) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/10/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €37.00 ($41.57) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/10/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €37.00 ($41.57) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/3/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €37.00 ($41.57) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/3/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €40.00 ($44.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/2/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €37.00 ($41.57) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/26/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €38.00 ($42.70) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

ETR:JEN opened at €35.66 ($40.07) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €33.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.22. Jenoptik AG has a one year low of €21.62 ($24.29) and a one year high of €37.76 ($42.43).

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

