JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBLU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 827.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JBLU stock opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.49.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBLU. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.