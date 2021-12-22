Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.3% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 1,431,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,825,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 184,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.35 and a 200 day moving average of $166.67. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

