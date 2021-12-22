Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 966500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.78 million and a PE ratio of -1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05.

Jourdan Resources Company Profile (CVE:JOR)

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium and other mineral properties in Canada. The company also explores for molybdenum and other minerals. It holds interests in the VallÃ©e lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the BaillargÃ© Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

