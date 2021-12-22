JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $276.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $324.00 to $276.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Biogen to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $296.00 to $258.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $355.95.
Shares of Biogen stock opened at $234.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.15 and its 200 day moving average is $306.46. Biogen has a 1 year low of $221.72 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Biogen by 74.2% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
