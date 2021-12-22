JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $276.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $324.00 to $276.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Biogen to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $296.00 to $258.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $355.95.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $234.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.15 and its 200 day moving average is $306.46. Biogen has a 1 year low of $221.72 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Biogen’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Biogen by 74.2% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

