JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)

Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Diageo stock opened at $53.76 on Monday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.56.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

