JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Target Price to $56.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HQY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.21 and a 200-day moving average of $67.03. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -626.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.26.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Adrian T. Dillon purchased 12,375 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $536,630.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,129 shares of company stock worth $1,038,916. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HealthEquity by 133.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,458,000 after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,901,000 after purchasing an additional 365,133 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,196,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,270,000 after acquiring an additional 364,908 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,396,000 after buying an additional 301,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,461,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

